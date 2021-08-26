$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $52.90 million. argenx posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $535.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.66. The company had a trading volume of 262,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.19. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

