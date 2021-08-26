$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $52.90 million. argenx posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $535.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.66. The company had a trading volume of 262,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.19. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
