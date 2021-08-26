First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $77.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $289.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $23.71. 92,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $857,856. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

