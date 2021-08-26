Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Decreases By 86.3%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the July 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,857. THC Biomed Intl has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company conducts research and development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. It also offers cannabis beverage under the THC KISS brand name, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

