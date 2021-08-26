Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Decreases By 86.3%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the July 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,857. THC Biomed Intl has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
