Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Costa Group stock remained flat at $$2.41 during trading hours on Thursday. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

