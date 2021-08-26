Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Drops By 87.5%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$105.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

Several brokerages have commented on SPXSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

