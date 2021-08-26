Americana Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after buying an additional 2,969,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after buying an additional 828,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after buying an additional 643,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,760. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63.

