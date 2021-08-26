Wrapmanager Inc. Has $787,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $3,704,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $408,955.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.00. 412,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,337. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

