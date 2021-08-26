Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963 in the last three months.

Shares of BLN stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

