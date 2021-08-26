Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.79.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.