Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives €70.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.17 ($82.55).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ETR:STM traded down €0.25 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting €65.65 ($77.24). The company had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($51.06) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

