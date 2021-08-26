Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ETR PAH3 traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during trading on Thursday, reaching €85.94 ($101.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.77.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

