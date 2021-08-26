Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

