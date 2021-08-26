Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. 156,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

