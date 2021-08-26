Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $317,761.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $14.02 million and $317,761.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00011912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00120658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00154682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.72 or 1.00015571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.01022120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.62 or 0.06644092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,367 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

