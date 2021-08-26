UniLend (UFT) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002343 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.00745718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00097471 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

