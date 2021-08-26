Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

BABA stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.24. 18,672,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

