Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 109 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $810.94. The company had a trading volume of 444,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,423. The stock has a market cap of $340.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $735.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $815.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

