Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.65. 208,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,694. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.68. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

