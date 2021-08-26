ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Cap of $47.72 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00009145 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00121209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00154506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,113.36 or 1.00021626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.70 or 0.01022653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.35 or 0.06656337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,076,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.