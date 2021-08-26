Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.86. 3,917,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

