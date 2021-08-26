Band Protocol (BAND) Tops One Day Volume of $54.79 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $299.54 million and approximately $54.79 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00018070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00749030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00097695 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

