iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

