Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cipherloc stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 11,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Cipherloc has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

