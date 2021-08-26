-$0.06 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

