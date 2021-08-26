-$0.06 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
TTCF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
