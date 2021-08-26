$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. 85,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,345. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

