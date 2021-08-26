Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 83,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

