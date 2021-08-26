Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUMG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 18,938 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.