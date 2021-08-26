Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.25. 3,347,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.