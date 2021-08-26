Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 257,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 284,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 114,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,753,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

