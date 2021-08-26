Delta Financial Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,514,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.77 on Thursday, hitting $2,828.81. 1,029,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,605.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,848.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

