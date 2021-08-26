Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,650,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

