Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 846,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,375. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $738,227.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,892,778.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,797,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

