KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $25.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

