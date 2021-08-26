Lee Financial Co Purchases 539 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. 4,843,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,237. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

