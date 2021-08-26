Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,643.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $3.66 million and $4,643.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00755498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00098388 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

