Regis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,432 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,942% compared to the typical volume of 266 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Regis by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Regis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Regis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 969,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,073. The company has a market cap of $213.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Regis will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.