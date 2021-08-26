Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Drops By 85.3%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at about $243,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

