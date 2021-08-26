American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 329,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

