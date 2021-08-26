Lee Financial Co Purchases 788 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.99. 3,598,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.