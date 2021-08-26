Lee Financial Co Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.62. 1,162,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $401.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

