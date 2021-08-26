iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.08. 241,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,868. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

