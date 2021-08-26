Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.