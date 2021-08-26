Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0513 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $244,124.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001453 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $664.22 or 0.01407877 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

