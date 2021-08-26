Steven G. Bunger Sells 54 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger sold 54 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $13,747.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CVCO stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.66. 29,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,161. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $261.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 81,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

