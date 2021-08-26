Hamel Associates Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 8,093,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

