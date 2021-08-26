Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,811. The company has a market capitalization of $491.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

