Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Brendan E. Krueger Purchases 4,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,410. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 588.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 39.7% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

