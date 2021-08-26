Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 42,487 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $77,751.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HGBL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

