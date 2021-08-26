Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.27 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.