Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Guild alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 58,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $894.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.